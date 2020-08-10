Empower Energy Saving Workshop

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

More time at home = bigger utility bills! With social distancing, we are all consuming MUCH more energy at home. Which means at the end of the month, that cost adds up.

As a nonprofit dedicated to helping you save money and energy, we can tailor these workshops to YOUR specific home needs. We'll give you easy, low- and no-cost ways to save + do good for the planet.

Reserve your time here: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/_A7pCIOlhTSi86P5zm6Snw

While our amazing local utilities at EPB, Chattanooga Gas & Tennessee American Water have placed holds on disconnect services and are working with customers on setting up payment plans, this short workshop will help you with short- and long-term benefits!

Products explained in these workshops can be purchased online and delivered to your home:

List of Basic Materials: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1XUNKAG7FK9GF

List of Advanced Materials: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2P5EM3CBO4V83

Funding for Empower in Chattanooga is provided by City of Chattanooga - Government, EPB, and generous donations from the community. Funding for Empower in Meigs, McMinn, Rhea & Polk Counties is provided by Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency

Tennessee Valley Authority has provided educational material and supplies free energy savings kits for in-person workshops.

Got questions? Or wanna volunteer?

Email any questions to: christian@greenspaceschattanooga.org or ella@greenspaceschattanooga.org.

