Enhancing Critical Thinking Skills

The ability to think critically differs in varying degrees from person to person depending upon many factors including upbringing, education and experience. Fortunately, the skills involved in critical thinking can be developed and enhanced through study and practice. True critical thinking is a lifetime endeavor that makes us active learners instead of passive receivers of information.

This class will break down some of the most basic skills involved in the critical thinking process, explain each one and offer instruction on how to develop each skill. The goal is to help each student identify, analyze and solve problems systematically rather than simply by instinct or intuition.

The ability to engage in reflective and independent thinking helps us all decipher fake news or information from truth. Now more than ever we can all use better skills in critical thinking. Critical thinking skills are essential to help guide us to a more scientific, truthful and more thoughtful approach to our life and business.

Some benefits of critical thinking are the ability to:

Identify inconsistencies and errors in reasoning

Approach problems in a consistent and systematic way

Understand the links between ideas

Reflect on the justification of one's own assumptions, beliefs and values

Creative problem solving

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Entrepreneur and adventurer Virginia Lee is a nationally accredited continuing education instructor for massage therapists, a mentor in Chattanooga and beyond, and inspired to help others see the best in themselves and do their best in life and work. Since 2011, Virginia has been working with women in the Chattanooga area of all ages and abilities; from professional athletes to masters of the Netflix binge. In addition to extensive education and experience with bodywork and massage, Virginia understands the role critical thinking plays in every day life for business owners and individuals. Virginia insists she is not a healer, mystical or magical, but simply focused on doing the absolute best work for her clients (her clients say otherwise!). When not working, Virginia can be found hiking, kayaking, or road-tripping with her family.