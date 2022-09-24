Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Do you know your type but want to learn more? Are you unsure of your type? Are you asking, "What in the world is the 'Enneagram'?" If so, this introductory class is for you. Join instructor Trista Ridge as she leads you through the energy and embodiment of each of the nine types. In this class, you'll explore how each type feels in their body, which will help you identify your type by which energy makes you feel most like yourself. Come with an open mind and willingness to reach deep within the self.

About the instructor:

Trista Ridge is a freelance writer, editor, storyteller, and student of the Enneagram living in Chattanooga, TN. She is currently attending classes through the Enneagram School of Awakening (based in Asheville, NC—her hometown!) with the goal of becoming certified through the International Enneagram Association. She has been studying the Enneagram for three years and loves helping people accurately type themselves without online tests, which can often be misleading. When she isn't learning or talking about the Enneagram, Trista loves hanging out with her two cats and husband, reading thrillers and horror novels, and playing outside with her nephew.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types - 2022-09-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types - 2022-09-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types - 2022-09-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Enneagram 101: Embodying the Types - 2022-09-24 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

August 31, 2022

Thursday

September 1, 2022

Friday

September 2, 2022

Saturday

September 3, 2022

Sunday

September 4, 2022

Monday

September 5, 2022

Tuesday

September 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours