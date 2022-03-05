An Evening with Joe Robinson

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show: 7:00 PM

Seated Show

21+

Born into a musical family in the bush country of Temagog, Australia, Robinson began playing guitar when he was just nine years old, eagerly exploring the Internet to expand and deepen his craft.

A significant and ground-breaking addendum to his touring schedule was Robinson’s participation in Guitar Army, an all-guitar tour de force initially featuring Robben Ford and Lee Roy Parnell, which now features John Jorgenson, along with Robinson and Parnell. This trio concept brought these supremely gifted guitarists together in a truly historic ensemble whose talent and tone are simply stunning.

Robinson rhapsodizes about his mentors, “When I perform with Rodney, every night on stage I just sit there and listen to the lyrics. He weaves these amazing narratives into his songs. Through his music I have been exposed to Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt as well as Bob Dylan and Tom Waits.

