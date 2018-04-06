An Evening in Scotland

Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Many of us probably want to go to the land of Braveheart, haggis and thistles, but few of us have actually made it....So on April 6th, Tartan Day 2018, Mad Priest Events is bringing a lil' bit of bonny Scotland to Chattanooga!

Festivities at Chattanooga Brewing Company will include Celtic Folk band Raven and Red, piping throughout the night by a member of Chattanooga Pipes and Drums, Scottish food, beer, Tartan Day festivities, and more! VIP and General Admission Tickets available. More info at:

