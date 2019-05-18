Explore Downtown Living Tour

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Whether you're looking for a new place to call home, have an interest in urban living or looking for a unique way to spend a Saturday in Downtown Chattanooga, join us for a free downtown living tour of 14 apartment developments on Saturday, May 18 from 10am-4pm. Scattered along the tour route, 16 restaurants are offering deals and discounts to tour participants who need a break in between stops or a place to unwind when finished.

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
