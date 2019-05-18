Whether you're looking for a new place to call home, have an interest in urban living or looking for a unique way to spend a Saturday in Downtown Chattanooga, join us for a free downtown living tour of 14 apartment developments on Saturday, May 18 from 10am-4pm. Scattered along the tour route, 16 restaurants are offering deals and discounts to tour participants who need a break in between stops or a place to unwind when finished.
Explore Downtown Living Tour
Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Monday
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenSmart Yards Landscaping Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicSevendust
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Cacti & Succulents
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatPicnic on the Playground
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsCleveland's Paddle Rattle Pickleball Tournament
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsCleveland's Paddle Rattle Pickleball Tournament
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Outdoor SportsIntroduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1
-
Sunday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatRock City’s Southern Blooms Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicMother's Day Brunch with Jerry Fordham
-