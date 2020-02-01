Explore the Yoga Energy System

Come experience the energy in your own body following wisdom both ancient and new about the energy body. By the end of this class you’ll know how to move and tune in to energy in your body so that you can take your yoga practice from purely physical action to subtle, integrated movements.

Suzanne uses music clips to explain the different concepts of types of energy to make the esoteric concepts easy for anyone to understand. It’s a fun, playful approach to a complicated topic.

This class is appropriate for yoga practitioners with some previous experience. Please bring your own mat.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, is Tennesee's only officially authorized Freedom Yoga teacher - she is one of a handful of teachers allowed to teach the teacher training program of her mentor, yoga master Erich Schiffmann. She has studied yoga for over 30 years and taught for 20. Suzanne moderated the largest and longest running discussion board related to yoga. From talking to teachers all over the world, she has a depth of knowledge that few teachers have on the entire practice of yoga. Suzanne teaches yoga in a step by step manner that takes students from rote beginners all the way up to yoga mastery. Her focus is on helping people to use yoga to achieve their own goals, whether that is to improve overall fitness, explore spirituality, to improve stretch, become stronger, focus on balance, or learn to incorporate meditation into their daily routine.