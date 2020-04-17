Facebook Live Virtual Concert with Oweda

One of the hottest "new" bands to rise out of the Chattanooga music scene, Oweda offers a mix of soul "steeped in southern blues ... sustained by indie melodies" with echoes of folk.

You may have seen them perform as a part of the Road to Nightfall series or even heard some of their tunes on your Spotify Discover Weekly playlist. Fortunately, for us, the band lives together and has offered to perform while hunkered down.

Oweda has chosen to donate the funds raised to at Friday's show to CSLA families affected by the tornado.

To show support and send some aid to the tornado relief effort, give on Venmo here: @CSLA-PTA with the code - 2614.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/225934631849888/

