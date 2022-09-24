Fall Garden Festival

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Hamilton County Extension, are holding a “Fall Garden Festival” on Saturday, September 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., outdoors at the Bonny Oaks Arboretum and the Hamilton County Extension Center (6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive). Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Free parking is available. For more information, go to the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/fall-garden-festival/

Lisa Clark, Festival Chair comments, “The Hamilton County Master Gardeners will be holding our 2nd Fall Garden Festival, a one-day, outdoor event on the grounds of the Hamilton County Extension and the beautiful, historic Bonny Oaks Arboretum. The Festival will provide Master Gardeners with the opportunity to share their knowledge and expertise with the public through a wide range of gardening and nature-related exhibits and demonstrations. In addition, there will be a selection of vendors with plants, trees, and shrubs, plus handmade foods, nature-inspired crafts, and other items, as well as fun and educational activities for children. Proceeds from the Fall Festival and other MGHC events support our Scholarship Fund and Community Garden Grants program. We have seen that interest in gardening has grown in recent years. Our mission is “We Teach You How,” and we look forward to meeting and educating the many interested gardeners in our area.”

