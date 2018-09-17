Crabtree's Fall Plant Sale and Festival offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb and flower starts for your fall garden, as well as seed for fall vegetables best sown directly, and cover crop for gardeners looking feed and secure their soil during the fall and winter months. With free fall gardening workshops, music, local arts and crafts vendors, local food vendors, and children's activities, the festival provides a day of fun and educational opportunities for the whole family.
Fall Plant Sale and Festival
Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
