Fall/Holiday Show "Artist Choice"

The Photographic Society of Chattanooga will hold a reception at the Gallery at Blackwell on October 4, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:30pm to present the Fall/Holiday show. The themes is “Artist Choice”. We will be welcoming the Camera Clubs Council of Tennessee (3CT) members to Chattanooga for the 3CT Fall Weekend Event. Refreshments will be provided, and the public is welcome. Please come out and view the wonderful fine art images of the members of the Photographic Society of Chattanooga. The Gallery is located at Blackwell Automotive at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.