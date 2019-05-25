The Chattanooga Magic Club Presents the annual Family Magic Night - 100 years of magic!

The Chattanooga Magic Club, one of the longest continually operating clubs in the country, has been meeting together to share the wonder of magic for a century!

LIMITED VIP SEATING AVAILABLE!

Headlining the night will be Michael Frisbee! An award-winning illusionist with over 30 years of magic experience, Mr. Frisbee can be seen bringing magical adventurs to parties, fairs, festivals, and amusement parks throughout the Tri-state area.

Our feature performer, Mike Edwards is a Las Vegas-trained magician best known in the Chattanooga area for his balloon work. Mike has trained and performed for over 20 years with some of the best magicians in the world to hone his craft and wow audiences young and old alike. Keep a close eye on him, because you never know what he may do next!

Captain Jack Heart, the country's foremost pirate illusionist, will be docking for the evening and bringing his pirate-based magic (and puns) to MC the show!

Pre-show tickets:

$6 for ages 3 - 17

$12 for adults

$30 for 5 all-ages tickets

$25 VIP with Private Pre-Show, Front-Row Seating, and Gift Bag