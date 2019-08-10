FarleyCon, Toy and Comic Book Expo will be returning to East Ridge on Saturday August 10 at the East Ridge Community Center at 1517 Tombras Ave, East Ridge, TN .

Appearing at FarleyCon on August 10, 2019 is Savana Jade Wehunt. She is a season two and three Walker (Zombie). She also was Chandler Riggs’ (Carl) stand in, photo double and stunt double. She did the same numerous times for Madison Lintz (Sophia) and helped her learn to be a zombie. She was also the photo double and stunt double for Penny (The Governors Daughter). Savana recently appeared in Stranger Things 3

Matthew Atchley is an actor and artist known for his intricately hand drawn artwork and ever growing list of acting credits. Matthew’s acting credits continue to grow as he has been cast in over 30 productions in the last 2 years. He performed on episodes of “The Gifted”, The Originals”, “The Resident”, “Nashville”, Ozark”, “MacGyver”, “A Sister’s Secret“, “Snapped”, “Murder Calls”, “What Men Want”, “Homicide Hunter”, and “Special Election” to name a few.

Coming to FarleyCon on August 10th is former Disney animator Richard Green. Richard worked on two features at Disney, Rescuers Down under and Beauty and the Beast. In Beauty and the Beast he concentrated on Lumiere the Candle.

Joining us at FarleyCon Toy and Comic Expo is artist Rob E. Brown. Rob, also known as REB, is an award winning illustrator and commercial artist. REB started his career in comics working in the small press, moving on to provide pen and ink for larger companies like Caliber Press and Malibu Comics. Soon, Marvel came courting him to work with such iconic characters as Conan, Daredevil, Dr. Strange, Ghost Rider and Iron Fist. At Marvel, he worked on a pantheon of characters including Spider-Man, The Inhumans, and Excalibur. Moving on from Marvel, REB began working with Chaos Comics where he continued to expand his repertoire. There, he not only created comics, he created cover illustrations for The Undertaker comic series and worked with musical artists such as Megadeth, Insane Clown Posse (ICP) and Dee Snider (of Twisted Sister fame) to create signature comics and album art.

Drew Geraci has been an active inker for every major comic book publisher for over 2 decades, working on hundreds of comics. Highlights include Nightwing, JLA, Avengers, 52, Batman, Sojourn, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Birds of Prey, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Flash, Gen13, Ghostbusters, Iron Man, Legion of Superheroes, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern Corps, Way of the Rat, Star Wars, Final Crisis, Infinite Crisis, Superman, Future’s End and many more.

Drew’s done promotional art for the movies Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s The Avengers.

Also, Marvel children’s books for Disney Worldwide Publishing. He has authored two novels called The Demands and The Demands: B-Sides, about a Pittsburgh indie rock band that performs at bars owned by the Russian mob. The Demands: Stage Dive will be released this fall. Paperback and kindle versions available on Amazon.

The vendor rooms at FarleyCon have expanded to two rooms and will be packed with comics, toys, collectibles, artist, authors, crafts and more.