Farm-to-Mocktails

to

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Farm-to-Mocktails

In this class, we will learn all about the basics of crafting delicious and well balanced non-alcoholic drinks. Forget the neon fruit juice and Sprite with a bunch of muddled mint! We are going to take a deep dive into creative & health conscious options to make a beverage that is visually exquisite and makes you feel fantastic!

We will discuss the many different ways you can incorporate flavors from your garden or farmers market into these drinks and how you can get creative and come up with your own unique flavor profiles. Three very different non-alcoholic drinks will be created and enjoyed, and all guests will leave with the knowledge and recipes to recreate the drinks at home!

***Masks are required. Class is limited to 10 participants.

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Farm-to-Mocktails - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Farm-to-Mocktails - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Farm-to-Mocktails - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Farm-to-Mocktails - 2020-09-21 18:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

September 22, 2020

Wednesday

September 23, 2020

Thursday

September 24, 2020

Friday

September 25, 2020

Saturday

September 26, 2020

Sunday

September 27, 2020

Monday

September 28, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight