Farm-to-Mocktails

In this class, we will learn all about the basics of crafting delicious and well balanced non-alcoholic drinks. Forget the neon fruit juice and Sprite with a bunch of muddled mint! We are going to take a deep dive into creative & health conscious options to make a beverage that is visually exquisite and makes you feel fantastic!

We will discuss the many different ways you can incorporate flavors from your garden or farmers market into these drinks and how you can get creative and come up with your own unique flavor profiles. Three very different non-alcoholic drinks will be created and enjoyed, and all guests will leave with the knowledge and recipes to recreate the drinks at home!

***Masks are required. Class is limited to 10 participants.