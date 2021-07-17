Farmer's Market Summer Meals

Quick, easy and healthy meals aren’t as hard as they sound! Join this class to learn from Holistic Wellness Coach Sharon Stewart about how to prepare a delicious summer meal by sourcing ingredients from local farmers.

In this class, we’ll start by taking a trip down the street to the Chi Farms Farmer’s Market at Exile on Main to source our vegetables, eggs and other ingredients for the class. Then we’ll come back together to learn, cook and finally, eat what we’ve prepared.

Please note: masks encouraged but not required. Meals are vegetarian and gluten free friendly. Price includes all ingredients and instruction. Vegetables available will depend on the week.

About the instructor:

Sharon Stewart is a Holistic Wellness Coach, with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science for Complementary and Alternative Medicine. She opened a Wellness Studio in March to coach and assist in holistic nutrition, as well as essential oil blending. Sharon has over twenty years in food service experience, and saw a continuing need for addressing and helping people with lifestyle choices so they can benefit optimally on an individual basis. Her Wellness Studio is located in East Ridge, Tennessee, and also encompasses movement classes for a well-rounded and mindful life choice.