February Book Club Meeting

Pura Belpre-winning author Meg Medina wrote our February Book Club choice, Merci Suarez Changes Gears. Medina won the John Newbery Award for Excellence in Literature for Children. From Meg Medina’s website: “Merci Suárez knew that sixth grade would be different, but she had no idea just how different. For starters, she’s not exactly like the other kids at Seaward Pines because she and her older brother, Roli, are scholarship students. At home, Merci’s most trusted ally, Lolo, has been acting strangely and no one in her family will tell her anything about what’s going on with her grandfather. In a coming of age story that features family, friends, frenemies – and ripped off eyebrows – we look at the confusion and constant change that define middle school and the steadfast connection that defines family.”