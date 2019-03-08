Fiesta! Pura Vida!

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us for a festive casual dinner, drinks, live music, silent, live & art auctions, and Alumus of the Year Award. 

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
