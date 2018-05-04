Figuring it Out | Opening Reception

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Every week, since 2009, Townsend Atelier has held an open figure drawing studio at its facility. Countless artists of all levels have participated in this important artistic tradition throughout the years, and now it’s time to have a show!

This is an invitational, curated show featuring the works of 30 artists. All works are figurative and were done at Townsend Atelier during the Thursday night open studio. There will be paintings, drawings, pastels and sculptures.

Works are framed and unframed and available for purchase.

Exhibiting artists:

Roza Adamcyk, Cheryl Arnold, Mia Bergeron

Elena Burykina, George Dawnay, Kim Eisendorfer, Jo Fassnacht

Caleb Goggans, Lee Greer, Mia Hansford, Richard Harrison, Melissa Hefferlin, Jules Jackson, Kristin Kendall, Shelly Lovins, Robin MacKillop, Ruth Pearl, Gabriel Regagnon, Ange Roth, Dave Salerno, Seneca Smith, Caleb Stoltzfus, Rajita Tippavajhala, Sara Tolbert, Stan Townsend, Allan Wallace, Jillian Weathers, Maria Willison

Info
423-266-2712
