Financial Plan in 10 Easy Steps.

Do you have a financial plan?

In this class you will walk through the 10 steps necessary to complete the "Insight Sheet", a sheet that will allow you to "see" on one page your net monthly income, net monthly expenses, income in retirement, assets, liabilities, it will calculate your net worth, and monthly cash flow. We will complete (but not share) our Insight sheets together in real time during the class.

At the end of the class, you will have a personalized foundation to start your financial plan. In this class, you will also work through the financial planning checklist that brings to light many questions and concerns regarding financial planning for most people.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/9/financial-plan-in-10-easy-steps-online-class

About the teachers:

Stuart Vaughn, owner of Insight Investments and Insurance, who has 20+ years of experience as a stockbroker, and insurance agent will lead this discussion. He is a native of Chattanooga. He is the father of boy girl twins, his wife works for Erlanger and they live on Signal Mountain with their two dogs and a horse.

Scott Patton owns Insight Investments & Insurance. He has 20+ years in the financial industry as a stockbroker and insurance agent. He is a native of Chattanooga. He and his wife live on Signal Mountain. His wife Susan works at SMMHS. They have three grown children, a cat named Pumpkin, and a black rabbit named Kylo Ren. He is an avid golfer.