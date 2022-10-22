Fire Up the Fields Annual Celebration

to

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Fire Up the Fields is back this October with a live sculpture burn. Think burning man comes to Chattanooga where sculptor Andrew Nigh will create a colossal wooden sculpture that we will light on fire after the sun goes down.

This event is free to public so plan to bring your lawn chairs to get a good spot. We will have music, food trucks, beer, wine and other beverages. The Fire Cabaret will get things started after dark and then .... its up in flames!

As there is very, very limited parking we suggest you Lyft or Uber to the park.

For an enhanced VIP experience, you will get preferred seating set up in advance, 2 complimentary drinks, and preferred parking. Tickets are now onsite at our website: sculpturefields.org

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
