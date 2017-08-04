First Friday August at Area 61 Gallery | Featuring Sculpture by Denice Bizot

Join us at area 61 gallery for First Friday August and the opening reception for sculptor, Denice Bizot, featuring her latest body of work. Denice's sculpture created from discarded shovels and salvaged car hoods are highly coveted and collected by locals and out-of-towners alike. Her latest work will not disappoint.

During First Friday, you can meet Denice, discuss her intuitive process with a plasma torch, and select or commission a new piece for your home, office or outdoor collection. Our other local artists will also be on hand to support Denice and represent their new pieces in the gallery.

More about Denice:

For several years, found object assemblage piqued Denice’s interest. She collected and used farm implements such as shovels, plow disks and pick axes as the foundation of her work. Abandoned streets, salvage yards, condemned buildings, and dumpsters are vast repositories for finding discarded objects to be carted back to her studio and transformed into sculpture. Many found objects are “curated” and gifted to her by her friends.

Her work continuously evolves but the centerpiece, her signature style, is piercing metal with a hand-held plasma torch creating patterns of lace, abstract cutouts and irregular line movements. The shadows cast by her pieces are integral parts of her sculptures. Sometimes she works to create a certain shadow shape or style, and sometimes the piece surprises her.

Working without prior sketches, Denice visualizes a shape and begins torching, consequently, many designs are experimental and one of a kind.

Denice Bizot sculpture can be found in a number of private and public collections, including those of singer Luke Bryan, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS, and Volkswagen in Chattanooga. One of her pierced truck hoods was purchased by the Montclair Art Museum, in Montclair, NJ. The Museum included it in their show Matisse and American Art, an exhibition that examines the French master’s profound impact upon the development of American modern art from 1907 to the present. When the show opened spring 2017, she was one of only three living artists with work in the exhibition, which featured art by many well-known 20th Century American artists.

For other monthly First Friday event information and updates by individual participating galleries, "Like"and follow the collaborative Facebook page - First Friday Chattanooga the Arts:

http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts/