First Friday Open House

Please join us for our "FIRST" First Friday in our new location - 721 Broad Street (the black awning to the left of The Tivoli Theatre) - this Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 ~ 5:30-8:30 pm.

Our featured artist for First Friday December (12/6) is Allen Hampton and his newest sculpture work, including wall sculpture City Scapes. AND everything in our space is new as we just reopened in the new location Friday 11/22.

Since our gallery hosts the work of local artists, most of them are available to meet and talk about their art during Chattanooga First Friday openings. So stop by between 5:30-8:30 to toast to the end of your work week, browse, meet talented professional artists and hopefully find a new piece for your home or office that reflects your love of art and makes you happy. There are plenty of original works that are priced for gifting too.

Gallery Artists:

Allen Hampton - metal artist & sculptor

Barbara Brogdon - landscape & abstract paintings

Bob Fazio - Clay sculpture, functional pottery & paintings (watercolor, pastel, acrylic, oil)

Bob McElhaney - wooden vessels & jewelry

Cindy Procious - oil realism paintings

Dave Dyer - original welded steel lighted sign designs

David Crewe - handcrafted SoundCrewe audio speakers & furniture, turnings

Denice Bizot - Metal artist & sculptor

Donna Angelo - oil paintings

Janet Campbell Bradley - Metal jewelry, mono-type printing & painting

Jeff Delude - original collage, paintings & enhanced giclee reproductions

Kathy Hampton - abstract acrylics

Katie Rogers - jewelry & wreaths

Linda Kerlin - mixed media paintings & more

LIsa Denney - fiber & weavings

Maggie Vandewalle - watercolor/gouache originals, prints & cards

Nadine Koski - encaustic, mixed media, inks paintings

Paul Fontana - encaustic, mixed media & acrylic

Polly Fae - mixed media originals, prints & cards

Robert Schoolfield - mixed media abstract & signature portrait series

Rudd Montgomery - handcrafted furniture

About First Friday Chattanooga:

The mission of "First Friday" is to promote and support local artists by providing them with an outlet to showcase their work. The FIRST FRIDAY night of EACH MONTH, participating Chattanooga galleries & studios unite to showcase our local arts scene through extended operating hours, art opening receptions or open house/studio events. In doing so, we hope to connect our artists and galleries with the community. All First Friday participating galleries and studios are responsible for posting their First Friday events on the shared Facebook page: First Friday Chattanooga The Arts. Visit http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts/ monthly to see who will be open.