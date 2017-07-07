First Friday with W. Michael Bush

Join the conversation and meet the artists at area 61 gallery First Friday July, 7/7. Our featured artist is W. Michael Bush with Part 2 of his Mirror on America series.

Michael's insights on this collection: "Part 2 of this series of works continues the dialog – my social commentary – from last summer’s debut of the series which focuses a critical eye on our society and some of its ills.The hope is that, with honesty of introspection, we will begin (again) to see our fellow citizens with more humane eyes, with unity and community.

Our problems are not unique to the United States of America. But they reflect a widespread ‘every man for him- or herself’ mentality that has been embraced, sadly, by young and old alike.

This collection is just part of a larger group of works that is designed to stimulate conversation – not argument. I just feel that it is time for all of us to do some soul-searching as to how we might help each other through this journey called life."

Watch this video interview with Michael for a preview: https://vimeo.com/218383682

