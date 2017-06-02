First Friday: Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Member Show

First Friday: Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Member Show - 2017-06-02 17:30:00

Association for Visual Arts 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

If you missed the grand opening of the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance Member Show, please join us this Friday at AVA for a fun evening in the gallery. There will be drinks and hors d'Oeuvres.

The Association for Visual Arts (AVA) and the Mid-South Sculpture Alliance (MSA) have partnered to present a juried exhibition of work by MSA members.

This exhibit seeks to foster MSA’s mission to advance the creation and awareness of sculpture in its many and varied forms and promote a supportive environment for sculpture and sculptors.

