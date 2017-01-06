FIRST FRIDAY of 2017 at Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery & Showroom 61 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us in welcoming 2017 at area 61 gallery for the First Friday of the new year. Mix & mingle with our local artist family and raise a glass to the arts, our local artists and to a healthy, happy & prosperous New Year.

Our featured artists' front space explores and displays the diversity in fine art photography in "FOCUS FOUR", new works showcasing the unique perspectives captured by the four photographers hosted at area 61 - Bryon Avery, Keith Mitchell, Leah Meulemans and Sybil Topel.

Let's ring in the New Year (again) with a focus on the arts and celebrate the gifts of our Chattanooga artist community!

* FIRST FRIDAY Chattanooga is a monthly chance to connect and see what's new in our city's vibrant artist community. The First Friday of each month, participating Chattanooga downtown galleries & artist studios extend their hours, host openings, receptions and "meet the artists" events.

For other First Friday art opportunities in the area, visit, "Like" & follow First Friday Chattanooga - The Arts at http://www.facebook.com/FirstFridayChattanoogaArts.

Area 61 Gallery & Showroom 61 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

