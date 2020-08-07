Fischer Lord

Westbound hosts Fischer Lord as he will be performing a free acoustic show presented by Jim Beam! $3 Jim Beam cocktails and $2 domestic bottles from 9pm-10pm. Doors will open at 9pm and the show will begin at 9:30pm.

Born in Statesboro Georgia, Fischer grew up in Rome Georgia and is another in the long line of great artists coming out of the North Georgia area. He began playing guitar at age 12 and has been singing since 2019. His first single, "I Want You Tonight" was recently release in July 2020.

