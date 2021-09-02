In a Flash Creative Writing

In this two-hour class we will explore the wonderful world of flash stories (defined for this class as a story with a word count of one thousand words or fewer). We will read examples of nonfiction and fiction flash, discuss the possibilities and constraints of the form, and write our own flash with prompts. Spacious stories need not all be novels!

If you’re looking for a fun class full of writing, reading, and conversation with fellow writers, this is the class for you.

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Snacks and tea will be available, but feel free to bring your own as well. Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.