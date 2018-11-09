Food Truck Friday's, Artsbuild: Piano in the Park with Tim Hinck

On November 9th, come enjoy your lunch break with local Chattanooga’s children's art and vert talented pianist Tim Hinck in the park. There will be local food trucks, music, art and views to enjoy your break, free of charge.

There will be Rolling J’s, Chatterbox, Clumpie’s and Go Gyro Go food trucks and cart that will be located on Market Street right beside Miller Park, from 11:30am- 1:30pm.

Not only can you get great local food from the food trucks or one of the many surrounding restaurants to enjoy but also you get to enjoy local musicians and entertainers on your lunch break.

To learn more about Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center and other events happening in Miller Park or Miller Plaza, visit www.millerparkplaza.com