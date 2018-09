Food Truck Friday's, Chattanooga Symphony & Orchestra, String Quintet

October 5th: Chattanooga Symphony and Orchestra; String Quintet will be showcasing traditional tunes as well as music from some of America’s most influential composers while enjoying your lunch break, and local food trucks, free of charge.

With a newly opened park, there will also be a new slate of events and programs to be found in Downtown Chattanooga’s Miller Park including Food Truck Fridays sponsored by Market City Center. Food Truck Fridays will happen every Friday, September 28 through November 16 from 11:30am to 1:30pm at 928 Market Street.

In addition to the Rolling J’s, Chatterbox, Clumpie’s and Go Gyro Go food trucks and cart that will be located on Market Street right beside Miller Park, each Friday will feature a different arts and cultural organization concluded by a local vendor fair to build community in the new public space. Not only can you get great local food from the food trucks or you can enjoy one of the many surrounding restaurants to enjoy.

To learn more about Food Truck Friday's sponsored by Market City Center and other events happening in Miller Park or Miller Plaza, visit www.millerparkplaza.com.