Free Family Night

Explore our new exhibit, Winter Wonders, and the rest of the Museum for free! Registration required at cdmfun.org/event/free-family-night.

Make a splash in RiverPlay. Dig for dinosaur bones in Excavation Station. Create a masterpiece in Arts Alley and more!

Free Family Night takes place the second Thursday of each month. Registration is required at cdmfun.org/free-family-night. Walk ups will not be accepted. All visitors ages 5 and up must wear a mask or face covering.

Free Family Night is sponsored by Tennessee Valley Authority and Publix Charities.

Kids & Family, This & That
