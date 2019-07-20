Free Gardening Class: All About Camellias!

Queen of the winter garden, Camellias are versatile evergreen shrubs or small trees valued for their exquisite flowers, lustrous foliage and attractive compact form. Blooming from fall to spring, when the rest of the garden is dormant, one or two Camellias around your home will provide splashes of color from October through May. Camellias can be grown as a single spectacular specimen, planted in rows to form a loose hedge, or trained to cover fences and low walls. After years of growing these beautiful plants in her own local garden, Master Gardener Lee Anderson is happy to share what she has learned about selecting the right variety for our area and techniques for growing them successfully so others can enhance their home landscapes as well.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, send a message to education@mghc.org.