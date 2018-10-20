Free Gardening Class -- Winter Pruning

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Pruning is a problem faced by nearly every home owner and gardener. But most of us are uncertain about how to do this important landscaping task. When is the best time to prune? Do all plants need pruning? Pruning in late fall and winter is the preferred time in the life cycle of most plants. But knowing which ones to prune and how to prune effectively is important. Tom Stebbins, Hamilton County Extension Agent, has a wealth of knowledge in many areas of home gardening. In this free class, Tom will share the best time of year to prune various trees and shrubs, demonstrate the proper methods of pruning, and show the places to cut for those plants that are best pruned when they are dormant in the winter months.

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
