Free VBY Community Yoga Class

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Free VBY Community Yoga Class

Join us for a FREE community yoga class!

As a part of our 230-hour Vira Bhava Yoga Online Teacher Training, we will open up one practice a month to the community. Taught by program facilitator, Kelsey Burke, this 75-minute class is open to students of ALL LEVELS. This month, we will explore the theme of DISCIPLINE using Yoga philosophy, physical asana, pranayama and guided meditation.

Thursday, February 11th

4-5:15pm EST

LIVE via Zoom

Can't make it LIVE? Register to receive a copy of the recording!

Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/178857900694971/

Interested in joining our online teacher training? 2021 programs launch in January & July. Follow the link below for more information:

https://www.virabhavayoga.com/230-hour-yoga-training

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
