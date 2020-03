If you’re superstitious & suspicious come party with us on Friday the 13th! We’ve assembled all the taboos we can throw at you, so come push your luck! Post up at Bar Moxy and enjoy our Freaky Friday specials. Fingers crossed we’ll see you there!

Stop by the Moxy to adopt (or just snuggle) a black cat from the Humane Educational Society 1:00p-4:00p

FREE Tarot Card Readings 5pm -8pm

Freaky Friday Beverage Specials will be available from 11am – 2am