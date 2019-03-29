Chattanooga band, Caney Creek, combines their love of friends and music to create one unstoppable great time. Their music is a culmination of treasured memories and transcendent life experiences. Grab a cold beer and join us at the Tavern for a night of rock n’ roll, funk and bluegrass.
Caney Village
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningMixology 101: Whiskey
-
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Poet T K Lee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
-
ComedyBig Ed Caylor
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Film Politics & ActivismThe Redball Express
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Talks & ReadingsCIVIQ, Victor Dover: The Art of Street Design
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsPhotographer Ron Lowery Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkCELLARbration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Kids & FamilyMagic In The Garden: A Harry Potter Inspired Event
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPlayin Possum Blues Band
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkCookie Creations
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHit Town
-
-
Talks & ReadingsAuthor Jonathan F. Putnam
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
-
Theater & DanceTheatre Centre Hosts "One-Man Star Wars"
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Education & Learning Kids & FamilyMaker Night
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-