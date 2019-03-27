"From My Perspective" Art Exhibition

Trousdale School is proud to announce our 4th annual juried art show, “From My Perspective.”

“From My Perspective” was created in 2016 to provide artists with disabilities in East Tennessee and North Georgia an opportunity to showcase their work alongside the work of their peers. We have displayed the work of over a hundred local artists, with and without disabilities, in the first three years and we are looking forward to 2019!

This event will be held at Trousdale School on Thursday, March 7, 2019, with the silent auction beginning at 6pm. One hundred percent of the purchase price of any artworks sold will go to the artists (or organization) that submitted the work. The show itself is free and open to the community.

There will be live music, refreshments, and an awards ceremony immediately following the silent auction in which each participant will be recognized. A jury will also select four artworks of outstanding creativity, expression, or design to receive Silver Easel Awards. School groups and day programs are welcome to schedule a visit to view the show during school hours in the week prior to the event.

The event is open to any individual who is age 14 or older. It is not limited to artists with disabilities.