Future Virgins LP Release Show

Future Virgins new LP "Doomsday Raga" out now on Lets Pretend Records/ Recess Records.
with
Mixed Signals (Chattanooga)
Evening Standards (Bloomington IN)
9pm
Sluggo's North
505 Cherokee Blvd
All Ages
Sluggo's North Vegetarian Cafe 501 Cherokee Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Future Virgins new LP "Doomsday Raga" out now on Lets Pretend Records/ Recess Records.
with
Mixed Signals (Chattanooga)
Evening Standards (Bloomington IN)
9pm
Sluggo's North
505 Cherokee Blvd
All Ages
Sorry, no events.
Charity & FundraisersKegs for Kindness Launch
Art & Exhibitions Health & Wellness Talks & ReadingsArts for Health featuring Imaj
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt Car Planning Sessions
Education & LearningPlanting for Pollinators
Theater & DanceSpring Bellydance Session
This & ThatLiterary Ink Tattoo Convention
-
Art & ExhibitionsFree Art Night with Damien Crisp
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & LearningClean Inside and Out with Carolina Fausel
Concerts & Live MusicKathy and John
Concerts & Live MusicRoad to Nightfall 2018
-
Outdoor SportsChattanooga Rump Run
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
Home & Garden Kids & Family OutdoorSignal Mtn. Nursery Spring Open House
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatShamrock City
Concerts & Live MusicChris Acker and the Growing Boys
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable and Tyler Martelli
This & ThatLiterary Ink Tattoo Convention
-
Concerts & Live MusicNicki Michelle and The Cosmic Collective
Education & LearningMindfulness for Beginners
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
This & ThatFrench for the Night
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Concerts & Live MusicHallow Point, HAZMAT, Pains Chapel, Age of Atrocity
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicKelley Lovelace
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Concerts & Live MusicPre-St. Patrick’s Day Concert & Celebration with Stringers Ridge
© 2014 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.