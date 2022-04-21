Garden Club at Crabtree Farms

× Expand Karen Creel Interested in gardening? Join us!

Whether you are a first-time gardener, or you have been gardening for a few years, the garden club community will provide you with hands-on guidance, support, and the resources you need to grow a successful backyard vegetable garden.

From January through October 2022, we will help you navigate your way through the season's challenges and celebrate the successes of growing your own nutritious, organic food.

What's a Garden Club?

-Monthly in-person garden club meetings, each monthly meetup builds on the previous class, you can attend one or attend them all!

-Detailed instructions on the basics of garden preparations, how to build a raised bed, etc.

-Monthly planting guides with growing instructions, maintenance, pests, fertilizing and harvesting to be discussed at each month’s meeting

-Access to a raised bed garden for classes

-Detailed plant profiles and monthly calendar with notes

-Garden design handout

-Planting plans for each season

-A Binder to organize all of your notes and handouts

-Monthly giveaways and discount tickets to purchase supplies and plants

-Access to the Garden Club private FB group where you can post questions and have discussions with members of the group

April meeting details:

April's warm weather can tempt us to plant too soon. We could still experience a late frost, so warm-season vegetables shouldn't be planted yet. There are lots to do in the garden in April

until we can start dreaming of tomatoes, such as sowing cool weather crops, thinning seedlings planted, and monitor for insects. We will discuss how to use row covers, and learn how to harden off any transplants of warm-season vegetables outdoors, and more! Come join us!

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email aclayton@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.