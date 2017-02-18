Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators

"Valuing Our Pollinators"

Kristina Shaneyfelt, presenter

Bees, wasps and other beneficial insects are essential to our environment and critical to the production of our food supply. Master Gardener Kristina Shaneyfelt will talk about the value these pollinators provide and explain how they are under siege from chemicals and environmental damage. She will also show how we can attract beneficial pollinators to our own gardens and protect them from dangerous pesticides. For a healthy, productive, thriving garden, come learn about this current and timely topic.

The Education Committee of the Hamilton County Master Gardeners offers a series of gardening classes open to the public on the third Saturday of each month. Classes take place at the Ag Center (off Bonny Oaks Drive) and are free unless otherwise noted.

To register, email the MGHC Education Committee at education@mghc.org. Please include your name, email address, phone number, and how many will be attending.