Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators

to Google Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

"Valuing Our Pollinators"

Kristina Shaneyfelt, presenter

Bees, wasps and other beneficial insects are essential to our environment and critical to the production of our food supply. Master Gardener Kristina Shaneyfelt will talk about the value these pollinators provide and explain how they are under siege from chemicals and environmental damage. She will also show how we can attract beneficial pollinators to our own gardens and protect them from dangerous pesticides. For a healthy, productive, thriving garden, come learn about this current and timely topic.

The Education Committee of the Hamilton County Master Gardeners offers a series of gardening classes open to the public on the third Saturday of each month. Classes take place at the Ag Center (off Bonny Oaks Drive) and are free unless otherwise noted.

To register, email the MGHC Education Committee at education@mghc.org. Please include your name, email address, phone number, and how many will be attending.

Info

UT Extension Office 6183 Adamson Cir., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

423-855-6113

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Gardening Class: Valuing Our Pollinators - 2017-02-18 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 9, 2017

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours