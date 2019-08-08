Genderally Speaking: Introduction to Gender, Sexuality & Everything In Between

This class is an incredibly brief look through the history and application of gender, sexuality, expression, physical sexual characteristics, and why it matters to everyone's day to day lives. We'll discuss the foundation of our identities and what it means to know yourself (and how you know what you know). We'll explore the various levels of attraction that humans experience from no or little attraction, to platonic and romantic attraction, and the words we use to describe those. We'll briefly touch on the importance of gender expression and physical sexual characteristics. The class will conclude with some practical discourse about why this matters for everyone and how we can all learn to know, love, and accept not only who we are but others too.

About the teacher:

Jovie Wilkinson is a writer and teacher, exploring the intersection of gender, faith, doubt, and figuring out who you are. She graduated from Bryan College (2013) with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies with emphases in linguistics, Greek, and psychology. As a secondary school teacher and higher education administrator, she pursued opportunities to teach and acquire further formal education before coming to terms with her own struggles in reconciling religion, doubt, and gender identity. As a part-time stay at home mom, barista, and blogger, Jovie uses her free time to write about her own experiences reconciling religious experiences, the queer community, and the day-to-day adventures of parenting. Read Jovie's writings here.