German Beer Day | Double Beer Release

Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Oi Oi Oi!

Celebrate German Beer Day with a double beer release at Hutton & Smith! We'll be raffling off some Hutton & Smith swag & gift cards from BrewHaus!

Doubleback Doppelbock

This "double" Bock is a classic German style. A high ABV lager, heavy on malt character, and light on hops. Clean and easy to drink considering its weight, thanks to an extended lagering period. You'll find notes of toasted bread, toffee, and slight chocolate in this brew. Warms the body and comforts the mind, it's like drinking a pillow. 8.8% ABV 30 IBU

Beta Brown (Re-release)

The Beta is a dark English brown ale, highlighted by a malty backbone, some fruity esters from traditional english ale yeast, and a hint of roast.