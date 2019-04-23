German Beer Day | Double Beer Release

to Google Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00

Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Ziggy Zaggy, Ziggy Zaggy, Oi Oi Oi!

Celebrate German Beer Day with a double beer release at Hutton & Smith! We'll be raffling off some Hutton & Smith swag & gift cards from BrewHaus!

Doubleback Doppelbock

This "double" Bock is a classic German style. A high ABV lager, heavy on malt character, and light on hops. Clean and easy to drink considering its weight, thanks to an extended lagering period. You'll find notes of toasted bread, toffee, and slight chocolate in this brew. Warms the body and comforts the mind, it's like drinking a pillow. 8.8% ABV 30 IBU

Beta Brown (Re-release)

The Beta is a dark English brown ale, highlighted by a malty backbone, some fruity esters from traditional english ale yeast, and a hint of roast.

Info

Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00 iCalendar - German Beer Day | Double Beer Release - 2019-04-23 16:00:00
DI 16.15

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours