Gino Fanelli relocated to Lookout Mountain, GA in August 2015 after spending his musical career in the outskirts of Detroit since he was big enough to walk. He has always had a different style of music which has evolved into what he does best…1930’s N’awlins style party jazz. Several weeks during the summer you will find Gino on tour from Detroit to Hilton Head Island, SC. making stops in city’s such as Indianapolis, Knoxville, and Savannah to name a few. Gino Fanelli performs solo however, he also has a three piece (The Jalopy Brothers based in Detroit, Michigan) that we book for special events.

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!