Gluhwein Dance

to

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Gluhwein Dance

Baby, it’s cold outside!!

Let’s celebrate German Style with warm Gluhwein and cookies!

We will be charging for the dance $10, students $5. Cash please

Info

G2G Salsa Chattanooga 2255 Center St Ste 100, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Gluhwein Dance - 2020-12-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gluhwein Dance - 2020-12-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gluhwein Dance - 2020-12-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gluhwein Dance - 2020-12-07 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

December 5, 2020

Sunday

December 6, 2020

Monday

December 7, 2020

Tuesday

December 8, 2020

Wednesday

December 9, 2020

Thursday

December 10, 2020

Friday

December 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours