The City of Chattanooga is excited to host the 15th annual Go Fest on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go Fest is a free event that celebrates people of all abilities.

The Chattanooga Zoo will be transformed into an adaptive space with sports, activities, animal attractions, and opportunities for families and festivalgoers. The City of Chattanooga created the initiative to help make Chattanooga more accessible to everyone, to break down boundaries and to increase disability awareness.

The fun, free day also includes interactive exhibits like Touch-a-Truck and entertainment such as musical performances.

While the animals and lively activities are part of the appeal of Go Fest, the mission is to raise awareness and connect people living with disabilities to needed services. These include health resources, educational opportunities, and assistive technology.