Gotta Have H*Art Show

“You Gotta Have H❤️Art” will be the February exhibit at the Chapel Art Gallery at Second Presbyterian Church on Pine Street. The exhibit will feature works created by artists at the Hart Gallery.

The February exhibit at the Chapel Art Gallery will be works created by artists at the Hartt Gallery.

An opening night reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, from 6-8 p.m. The gallery will be open on Saturday from 10-12 and Sunday 1-3 during the month of February.

Appointments for other times may be made by calling Sandy Smith at (423) 991-8856.