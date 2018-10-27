Grand Opening and Halloween Celebration

Officially opening our doors this October to everyone in the greater Chattanooga community, we are announcing our brand new facility in conjunction with a Grand Opening Halloween Party. More than just a Grand Opening, we are inviting all families to come on down and check out our new establishment, equipped with a food and event center, as well as plenty of space for outdoor fun and bonding. We are only as strong as the families that support us, which is why we’re ready to know each and every one of you.

Optional Food & Drink Tickets: $5 per person; kids under 12 eat free

Activities: Face painting, pumpkin bean bag toss, corn-hole toss, Halloween Bingo, SEC on HDTV in Event Center

Lots of great prizes being offered by The Chattanooga Event Center, The Chattanooga Butter Company, and many more small local businesses throughout the night!