Tennessee Brew Works, green|spaces and Hand Family Companies have teamed up with some of Chattanooga’s most vibrant bars, restaurants and even a hostel to celebrate and benefit Tennessee State Parks at this year’s Great Chattanooga Urban Hike on August 17. ““This event is a great opportunity to see some awesome Chattanooga bars, enjoy some incredible Tennessee made craft beer and raise money for our state parks at the same time,” said Austin Sawyer, director of craft beer, Hand Family Companies.

The hike or “pub crawl” presented in partnership with the Hand Family Companies of Chattanooga and green|spaces and will feature Tennessee Brew Works’ 100-percent all Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale that benefits Tennessee’s 56 State Parks.

The Great Chattanooga Urban Hike – August 17 begins at 5pm at;

• Feed Co. Table & Tavern, 201 W. Main Street, then moves on to

• Hi-Fi Clyde’s, 122 W. Main Street at 6pm, then,

• Slick’s Burgers, 309 W. Main Street at 7pm, then,

• Flying Squirrel, 55 Johnson Street at 8pm, then,

• The Crash Pad, 29 Johnson Street at 9pm.