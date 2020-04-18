How to Grow an Herb Container Garden - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Herb Container Garden

Never buy herbs from the grocery store again!

Growing Herbs in a container is a great way to keep your herbs handy and ready for use. In this class, we will determine which herbs are best for containers, which herbs go well together, how to choose your container and soil, and discuss common herbs for your herb container garden.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/18/how-to-grow-an-herb-container-garden

About the teacher:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick. She lives on 4 acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com