Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition

to Google Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Since we are not able to be out and about amongst our lovely community members to spread joy and laughter in this time in our lives, we are doing a very special online manifestation with you all and make you laugh while we have a little "competition".

The sisters have decided to have a face painting competition and the winner will be voted on by the sisters of the house and YOU. Stay tuned for more details and mark your calendars.

This is going to be a riot! And we hope it brings a little joy to your day.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/186723488950618/

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Comedy, This & That
to Google Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Habitual Roast - A Quarankiki Face Painting Competition - 2020-04-25 20:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

April 25, 2020

Sunday

April 26, 2020

Monday

April 27, 2020

Tuesday

April 28, 2020

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse