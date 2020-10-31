Halloween Movie Mash-Up

Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Halloween Movie Mash-Up

This Halloween we"re getting cozy with an all day movie marathon! Come snag a beverage, bring ya friends, and catch some spooky films on our projector! Costumes encouraged!

NO COVER

MASKS REQUIRED

