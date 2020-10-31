Halloween Movie Mash-Up
This Halloween we"re getting cozy with an all day movie marathon! Come snag a beverage, bring ya friends, and catch some spooky films on our projector! Costumes encouraged!
NO COVER
MASKS REQUIRED
to
Barley Chattanooga 235 E. Martin Luther King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Halloween Movie Mash-Up
This Halloween we"re getting cozy with an all day movie marathon! Come snag a beverage, bring ya friends, and catch some spooky films on our projector! Costumes encouraged!
NO COVER
MASKS REQUIRED
Charity & Fundraisers13th Annual Not-So-Silent Auction
-
Concerts & Live MusicMad Knight Brewery's Masquerade
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal & DJ "O"
-
Concerts & Live MusicHill City Sessions: Featuring Oweda + Behold the Brave
-
Concerts & Live MusicMasked Monster Mash
-
Theater & DanceThe Night Of The Living Dead (Live)
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
Charity & FundraisersRobert G. McKamey Memorial Golf Classic
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
This & ThatBoard Game Night
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.